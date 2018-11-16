Pulse.com.gh logo
Angry Hohoe youth protest against bad roads; burn tyres

Hohoe youth block road play

Hohoe youth block road

A huge number of irate youth in Hohoe have blocked roads in the town in a protest over their bad nature.

They contend that their action is a call on government to address the poor state of roads in the town.

Amidst the singing of protest songs, they burned a number of tyres on the blocked roads to make their point.

READ ALSO: Exclusive Photos: Burnt tyres, blocked roads and Police brutality engulf Adentan protests

Reports from eyewitnesses although the police attempted thwarting the demonstrating, the residents defied the law officers and went ahead with the protest.

The aggrieved youth say their action is aimed at forcing the government to complete Eastern Corridor Roads construct and asphalt the untarred ones.

Last week, a similar protest ensued at Adentan in the Greater Accra Region after killing of an 18-year-old first-year student of West Africa Senior High School (WASS).

It resulted in spontaneous riots on the highway which resulted in a gridlock, compelling police and fire officers to intervene.

Elvis Darko
This is the reason why I was arrested - Elvis Darko explains
File photo
'Bawumia woyɛ guy guy' - Parliament in jama mood after budget reading
Oti Region referendum will be incident free - Police
Ghanaians react to Gloria Akuffo wrapping herself with a cloth during budget presentation
