Angry youth attack police station to free suspect


Violence Angry youth attack police station to free suspect

The officers suspecting that the occupants were criminals, gave them a chase leading to the arrest of the driver at the Mankesim Zongo Junction.

Residents of Ekumfi Eyisam in the Central Region were thrown into a state of shock when some angry youth in the community stormed the Mankessim police station to free a suspect.

In the process, they beat some of the police officers at the station.

Reports from Accra based Adom FM indicates that one of the officers, Emmanuel Assan is in a critical condition after the attack.

The Mankesim Divisional police commander, ASP Owuahen Acheampong, narrating the incident to said the police officers at various checkpoints on the Winneba Mankesim-Highway tried stopping a taxi cab with ten passengers who were speeding but the cab failed to stop.

The officers suspecting that the occupants were criminals, gave them a chase leading to the arrest of the driver at the Mankesim Zongo Junction.

The arrest, however, angered the youth who decided to arm themselves and attack the Police station in the area, beating up some Police officers on duty and setting their arrested colleague free.

ACP Owuahen Acheampong said though no arrests have been made, his outfit is working hard to ensure that perpetrators are brought to book.

