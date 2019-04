Due to poor demarcation, multiple media reports say fire fighters were having it tough reaching the fire spot.

Fire had gutted the shoe manufacturing section of the Asafo Market.

While on Friday, the Kumasi Central Market was also on fire.

The fire outbreaks come as the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II marked his 20th anniversary on the Golden Stool.

The cause of the three mysterious fire outbreaks are yet to be established.