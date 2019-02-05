The 20-year-old, named Georgina Ama Amenyo, has not been found since she left home on January 12, 2019.

The Police said a cover cloth and a pair of shoes belonging to the missing girl were found in the room of her 19-year-old boyfriend, Joseph Prah.

Currently, Joseph Prah is being held as the suspect, but he denies knowing the whereabouts of the girl despite being the last person she was seen with.

Explaining further, the Eastern Regional Police PRO, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh, said the suspect admits to accommodating the girl but said he saw her off the day after she arrived.

“Joseph admitted having accommodated the lady for one day but claimed he saw her off to go home the following day,” DSP Tetteh said.

“When the girl failed to return home, the mother informed the police and Joseph was apprehended. He denied knowledge of the whereabouts of the girl and insisted that he saw her off on Sunday.”

This follows the kidnapping of seven teenage girls in the Takoradi and its neighbouring towns in the last five months.

The Police has so far managed to arrest a suspect, identified as Nigerian national Samuel Wilson Udoterg, who is believed to be holding three of the girls.

However, the Police said all attempts to get the suspect to disclose the whereabouts of the victims have proved futile.

Meanwhile, parents of the kidnapped girls have embarked on numerous protests over the Police’s slow pace in dealing with the issue.

There have also been criticisms from civil society groups, gender activists and some lawyers on how the Police has so far handled the cases.