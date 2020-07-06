Some health workers have since been dispatched to the school, which is located in Konongo in the Ashanti region, to assess the situation.

According to a report by Citi News, the student showed symptoms of COVID-19 and was admitted at the Konongo Government Hospital.

However, the student was diagnosed with malaria and, therefore, discharged to return home.

Another student tests positive for COVID-19 at Wesley SHS

An uncle of the student, Osei Kwadwo, said his nephew was left on his own to travel from Konongo to Kumasi only to find out that he is COVID-19 positive.

“The government has said that no parent should come to the school to visit their ward… We are told that you don’t have to get close to people with COVID-19 and so I am very concerned that they left the student to journey on his own alone from Konongo to Kumasi,” he said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“He returned to his mother and siblings and is still living with them. We don’t have any place to quarantine him. His mother has also taken the test and her results are not out yet.”

This comes after six students of Accra Girls Senior High also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday morning, some parents storm the school to withdraw their wards for fear of them getting infected.