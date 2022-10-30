RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Anti-LGBT Bill will be passed before next elections – Alban Bagbin

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin has said the anti-LGBT Bill currently before parliament will be passed before the next elections in 2024.

Alban Bagbin
Alban Bagbin

Earlier this week, Alban Bagbin asked the Committee working on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill to expedite works in presenting its report to the august house for a debate.

Read Also

Rt. Hon Bagbin speaking at a media engagement reiterated that “the sexual rights and human values Bill that is being handled by the committee will be passed before the next elections. That Bill will go through.”

The Minority had accused the Committee of deliberately delaying work on the Bill and threatened to block the passage of government Bills if the anti-LGBT Bill was not worked on speedily.

While data indicates that most Ghanaians are in favor of the Bill, it has faced criticism from renowned artists and academics.

The Bill prescribes that people of the same sex who engage in sexual activity could spend up to 10 years in jail.

Varying forms of support for the LGBTQ+ community will also be criminalized if the Bill is passed into law.

However, it has generated widespread conversation, with many expressing varied views about some clauses in the document.

“When we talk about sexual rights, we are talking about things that will add value to human beings by way of creating opportunities and equal playing ground in giving privileges and rights to everyone and removing all the restrictions and hurdles to make people freer. That is what we call human rights, whatever negates this is not a human right”, the Speaker of Parliament added.

Following the heated conversations amidst pressure on Parliament to pass the Bill, there have been speculations that MPs who support the Bill may be denied some privileges by members of the international community.

Many persons and institutions have filed memoranda in support of the Bill and to help fine-tune it.

Several renowned legal, academic and civil society professionals have also filed documents challenging the legislation.

In the memorandum, they contend that the Bill is an “impermissible invasion of the inviolability of human dignity.”

They further argued that pushing through the Bill will be to challenge Ghana’s constitution and democracy.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Kotoka International Airport

UAE bans Ghana, 19 other countries from its 30-day visa

President Akufo Addo

Akufo-Addo beseech military to ‘remain loyal to 1992 Constitution; says hard times will be over soon

President Akufo-Addo

I can’t sack Ken Ofori-Atta for now – Akufo-Addo to agitating 80 NPP MPs

Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo to meet the 80 NPP MPs calling for Ken Ofori-Atta’s sack