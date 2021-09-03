According to him what the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker is doing is very bold and he deserves commendation than criticism.
Anti-LGBTQI Bill: Sam George must be commended for doing the Lord’s work – Dr. Okoe Boye
A former Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye has called on Ghanaians to commend the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George for his anti-LGBTQI advocacy.
Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show, the former MP for Ledzokuku remarked: “There are things that make sure that you come from such a place or such a country. It is not only your name or colour, but the things that you hold dear”.
Whiles juxtaposing Ghana’s official opposition to same-sex relations with that of Saudi Arabia’s strict adherence to alcohol restrictions in public, he added: “We should with pride also tell them (the West), this is who we are and I tell people, don’t be mistaken, those who hold this LGBTQ dear, they wouldn’t stop at making efforts to make you change your way to come their way.”
“And that is what we must be conscious of, so we need to be conscious of that fact and take measures to guard and protect your turf,” he added.
“These are matters that require a lot of courage to do (talk about) and I commend him, it is not easy; I see people coming at him and all that. But he is doing God’s work, he is doing God’s work,” he stated.
Sam George and 7 other MPs are sponsoring a private members bill which is seeking to criminalize homosexuality in Ghana.
The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021 will see culprits face a jail term of up to ten years depending on the crime, if passed in its current state.
Individuals of the same sex who engage in sexual intercourse are “liable on summary conviction to a fine of not less than seven hundred and fifty penalty units and not more than five thousand penalty units, or to a term of imprisonment of not less than three years and not more than five years or both.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh