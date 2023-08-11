Anti-LGBTQI bill won’t scare away investors – Sam George replies US Ambassador

In a post on social media, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) lawmaker said Ghana is a country that has values and will uphold its integrity.

He argued that the ambassador’s concern only suggests that American investors are interested in investing in countries that have no values.

“You have expressed fears that investors from the US would not find Ghana attractive if we as Ghanaians uphold our values and reject the depravity of LGBTQI. I find that really surprising.

“Are American investors looking to invest in a country and with partners who have no values? I thought the basic test of a potential partner is integrity and values. Ghana, as you know, is very intolerant of religious extremism. Has that made American investors wary of Ghana as an intolerant investment destination?” The MP quizzed.

He added that the anti-LGBT bill that the Parliament of Ghana would soon pass is similar to that of some states in America and thus must not scare off any investors.

“Let me reassure you and the U.S. Embassy Ghana that Ghana remains welcoming and open to American investors as a stable, viable democracy. We welcome investors who value the principles of integrity and respect the cultural values of their partners.

“I am confident it should not be a worry as our intended legislation is NOT different from American laws in states like Florida and Kentucky. I believe the US Supreme Court agrees largely with Ghana's position,” he said.

