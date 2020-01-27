His reactions come at the back of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who will, on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, inaugurate over 300 ambulances meant for emergency healthcare delivery at all the 27 constituencies across the country.

Already, over 300 EMT drivers and support staff, as well as 30 dispatchers, have been sent to the 275 constituencies to support emergency healthcare services in Ghana.

The ambulances were procured under the government’s Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) currently being implemented by the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives.

Since the establishment of the Ghana Ambulance Service in 2004 with some 10 ambulances and 7 stations, emergency healthcare has, in recent years, ground to a halt leaving the Ambulance Service with some 55 ambulances.

Addressing journalists in Accra, the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said in line with the government’s pre-election commitment to improving healthcare delivery, the NPP administration has invested in the Ambulance Service to boost for efficient delivery.

In addition to the 307 ambulances, Oppong Nkrumah said clearance has also been given for 575 EMTs to be recruited, out of which 450 have been recruited.

"The initial deployment of EMT staff are drawn from this and previous staff. An additional 900 staff have received clearance to be recruited," he said.

But Ofosu Kwakye who doubles as the NDC parliamentary candidate in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese constituency in a tweet said: "Any government whose major achievement in health is the launch of ambulances, is hopelessly mediocre".