Any Krobo that would vote for NPP in 2024 is a fool — Captain Smart

Speaking on Onua TV on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, Captain Smart expressed shock over the NPP's quest to break the 8 whilst plunging the entire Kroboland into darkness.

He said: "any Krobo that would vote for the NPP in 2024 is a fool."

Recently, some of the residents of Kroboland demonstrated against the installation of prepaid meters.

According to the group, prepaid meters cannot be accepted in the area while there is an unresolved impasse over billing.

The group stated that ECG must scrap all outstanding arrears of customers in the Krobo area and sit with the people on the way forward.

The group is therefore demanding that "prepaid metering within the Krobo states must stop immediately."

He said Krobos were not paid compensation when Akosombo and Kpone dams were constructed also the VRA Resettlement fund is not being utilized to the benefit of the affected Communities hence must be investigated.

Earlier, the Minister of Defence was ordered by the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament to stop the use of soldiers for the installation of prepaid meters in Kroboland.

The ECG justified the use of military personnel during the exercise.

The deployment was because previous attempts at introducing prepaid meters in the enclave caused a rift between residents and workers of ECG, with a case where ECG officials were physically assaulted in the past.

The soldiers are assisting the ECG with the installation of new prepaid meters following months of hostility between residents and the ECG over the payment of electricity bills.