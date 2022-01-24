Apiate Disaster: I did not collide with explosives truck – ‘Aboboyaa’ driver speaks

He told the Ghana News Agency that he was rather hit by another vehicle from behind and rushed to a nearby health facility, before the explosion occurred. "I didn't collide with the said truck, neither was I at the scene during the explosion," the rider (name withheld) said.

He said he was receiving treatment at the health facility when he was informed that a truck had exploded.

“I don’t know where that story is coming from because I was not at the scene. I did not see any truck around me when the accident occurred. I was in the tricycle with one woman and the two of us were carried to the health facility”.

The people that conveyed us to the hospital later informed me that it was a sprinter bus that hit my tricycle and that the driver ran away after the accident,” he insisted.

Preliminary investigations by the Police indicated that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to the Chirano Gold Mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion at Appiatse, a farming community between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality in the Western Region.

Fourteen people were killed and 179 others injured in the explosion, which occurred on Thursday, January 20, 2022.