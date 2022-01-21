RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Apiate explosion: Bawumia leads government delegation to area

Authors:

Evans Effah

The morning after the unfortunate explosion that occurred at Apiate, a town between Bogoso and Bawdie in the Western Region, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to visit the devastated town.

Vice President Dr.Bawumia

The Vice President leads a government delegation to Apiatse to commiserate with the victims and families.

Dr. Bawumia is expected to donate relief items to some of the stranded persons and visit those receiving treatment at the hospitals.

He will be joined by government officials including ministers of state.

Meanwhile, an evacuation plan has been activated to move victims in critical conditions to medical facilities in Accra for further treatment.

The Information Ministry on Thursday, January 20, night confirmed that so far 17 persons have died from the explosion.

59 persons are also injured out of the 76 rescued so far.

A statement issued by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah following the tragedy said:

As at 17:00 hours, a total of seventeen (17) people have, sadly, been confirmed dead, and fifty-nine (59) injured persons had been rescued, bringing to seventy-six (76) the number of persons known, so far, to have been affected by the tragedy.

“Out of the fifty-nine (59) injured persons, forty-two (42) are receiving treatment and some in critical condition.”

In a related development, Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor has called for an impartial inquiry into the explosion at Apiate.

The Police had said its preliminary investigation established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion.

Authors:

Evans Effah Evans Effah Evans Effah is Editor at Pulse.com.gh. He is a digital journalist, with interest in politics, business and sports. He has over 6 years experience in journalism.

