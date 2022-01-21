Apiate explosion: Bawumia leads government delegation to area

Dr. Bawumia is expected to donate relief items to some of the stranded persons and visit those receiving treatment at the hospitals.

He will be joined by government officials including ministers of state.

Meanwhile, an evacuation plan has been activated to move victims in critical conditions to medical facilities in Accra for further treatment.

The Information Ministry on Thursday, January 20, night confirmed that so far 17 persons have died from the explosion.

59 persons are also injured out of the 76 rescued so far.

A statement issued by Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah following the tragedy said:

“As at 17:00 hours, a total of seventeen (17) people have, sadly, been confirmed dead, and fifty-nine (59) injured persons had been rescued, bringing to seventy-six (76) the number of persons known, so far, to have been affected by the tragedy.

“Out of the fifty-nine (59) injured persons, forty-two (42) are receiving treatment and some in critical condition.”

In a related development, Ranking Member on the Mines and Energy Committee of Parliament, John Jinapor has called for an impartial inquiry into the explosion at Apiate.