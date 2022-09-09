In the suit, APlus, who is also the Convener of the Peoples Project is seeking “declaration that upon a true and proper interpretation of Articles 2(23) and 296 of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana, the Directive by the Minister for Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, on Sunday, July 31, 2022, that the First Defendant will ensure that all SIM cards that are not re-registered by 30 September 2022, will be blocked while the National Identification Authority (NIA) has not been able to issue the Ghana Cards which is the only card to be used for the said re-registration of all Ghanaians is arbitrary, capricious, amounts to an abuse of discretion and same is unconstitutional, null, void and of no legal effect.”
APlus sues Attorney General, NCA for blocking of sim cards
Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as APlus, has filed a suit against the Attorney General and the National Communications Authority (NCA) for the blocking of unregistered sim cards.
“A declaration on a true and proper interpretation of Articles 2, 23 and 296 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, the defendants are estopped from blocking the SIM cards of Ghanaians who have not been able to re-register their SIM cards until such a time where the NIA is able to issue the Ghana cards to all Ghanaians.”
The National Communication Authority (NCA), from September 5, instructed telecommunications companies in the country to limit functions of all unregistered sims.
In a letter dated September 2, 2022, signed by the Director-General, the NCA reminded the MNOs of the registration exercise which is ending on September 30, 2022.
"Please be informed that the punitive measures which were discussed at the meeting at the NCA on 3rd August, 2022, were compiled and reviewed following your submission. After a comprehensive review and with the approval of the Honourable Minister for Communications, Please find below the punitive measures," the letter stated.
The ongoing SIM registration exercise is scheduled to end on 30th September 2022.
