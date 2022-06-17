Judges were angry over Nana Addo's decision to destroy bungalows for cathedral — Ablakwa

In a Twitter post, Ablakwa said "When the Akufo-Addo government notified judges in 2018 that they will have to vacate their official bungalows as he was going to demolish them to pave way for the construction of his cathedral which he personally promised God, some of the judges were absolutely furious and fought back.

"Unfortunately, the affected judges did get the support they expected and had to capitulate. In protest, a distinguished and unblemished Appeal Court judge, Justice Saeed Kwaku Gyan resigned.

"His resignation has been a great loss to justice delivery in Ghana. This was a judge the Ghana Bar Association conferred a rare honour at its 2012/13 Annual General Conference celebrating him for his uprightness and will to resist corruption in the discharge of his duties."

Pulse Ghana

In 2018, judges living at the Ridge Roundabout residence in Accra were evicted to make way for the construction of the 5000-seater National Cathedral.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Pulse Ghana

The government has rented alternative expensive bungalows for the Judges to relocate temporarily.

Some Ghanaians have questioned the rationale behind pulling down all buildings from the Ridge Circle to the Scholarship Secretariat, the Judicial Training Institute at East Ridge, and the Passport Office for the take-off of the Cathedral.

Other structures as well as some 10 six-bedroom bungalows built by the Judicial Service to house Court of Appeal Judges were demolished before the take-off of the project.

Some years since the project, work on the cathedral has come to a halt months after the project contractor RIBADE Company LTD, allegedly sacked over 200 of its workers over a lack of funds.