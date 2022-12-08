ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Appointment Committee recommends approval of 2 Supreme Court judges

Evans Annang

The Appointment Committee of Parliament has recommended the approval of the nomination of only two Justices to the Supreme Court out of the four Justices who were nominated by the President in July.

Supreme court of Ghana
Supreme court of Ghana

The two Justices whose approval has been recommended are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, all of whom are currently Court of Appeal judges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

In its 27th report on the nomination of judges to the Supreme Court submitted to the House, the Committee said “the nominees demonstrated dexterity in the knowledge of the law and showed character and competence.”

It said the two nominees pledged to interpret the law without fear or favour and eschew partisanship in their rulings.

Chairman of Appointment Committee, Joe Osei Owusu
Chairman of Appointment Committee, Joe Osei Owusu Pulse Ghana

“The Committee, therefore, recommends to the House by consensus, the approval of Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Aseidu as Justices to the Supreme Court of Ghana.

“The Committee also requests the House to adopt its report and approve the nominees as Justices to the Supreme Court,” the report said.

The other two justices whose names were excluded from the approval report were Justices George Kingsley Koomson and Ernest Yao Gaewu.

All four Justices were vetted on October 18 and 19 for consideration to be named Justices of the Apex Court.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

WASSCE

WAEC releases 2022 WASSCE results

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu

Ghana to send trained nurses to the UK – Agyemang Manu

Okorase murder

E/R: Police nab man, 22, for beheading grandfather and stepmother at Okorase

Ato Essien

State agrees for Ato Essien to refund GH¢90m instead of being jailed but judge disagrees