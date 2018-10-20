Apprentice jailed eight years for having anal sex

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye has sentenced an apprentice working at a hair dye manufacturing firm at Kotobabi to eight years’ imprisonment for having anal sex with an eight- year-old boy at Newtown Nkansah Djan in Accra.

The accused, Emmanuel Ocquaye, aka Chanchu, pleaded not guilty but was, however, found guilty at the end of the trial.

The complainant is the father of the victim and they both reside at Nkansah Djan.

The prosecution said in April this year, the victim, who was on school vacation, usually assisted his mother to sell her provisions in a shop.

According to prosecution Ocquaye, whose workplace was close to the victim’s mother’s shop, took advantage to befriend him and he began luring him with games on his mobile phone.

The prosecutor said Ocquaye lured the victim into his shop and had anal sex with him.

The victim, prosecution said, narrated the incident to his aunty, who caused the arrest of Ocquaye and a formal complainant was lodged.

Prosecution said a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical care.

Ocquaye, in his caution statement, denied the offence.