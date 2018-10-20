Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Apprentice jailed eight years for having anal sex

The accused, Emmanuel Ocquaye, aka Chanchu, pleaded not guilty but was, however, found guilty at the end of the trial.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A Circuit Court in Accra presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye has sentenced an apprentice working at a hair dye manufacturing firm at Kotobabi to eight years’ imprisonment for having anal sex with an eight- year-old boy at Newtown Nkansah Djan in Accra.

The accused, Emmanuel Ocquaye, aka Chanchu, pleaded not guilty but was, however, found guilty at the end of the trial.

READ ALSO: “God will punish you” – Iwan tells Bulldog for killing his career

The complainant is the father of the victim and they both reside at Nkansah Djan.

The prosecution said in April this year, the victim, who was on school vacation, usually assisted his mother to sell her provisions in a shop.

According to prosecution Ocquaye, whose workplace was close to the victim’s mother’s shop, took advantage to befriend him and he began luring him with games on his mobile phone.

The prosecutor said Ocquaye lured the victim into his shop and had anal sex with him.

READ ALSO: Sarkodie buys Range Rover Vogue to reply Shatta Wale's 'Advice' Benz

The victim, prosecution said, narrated the incident to his aunty, who caused the arrest of Ocquaye and a formal complainant was lodged.

Prosecution said a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical care.

Ocquaye, in his caution statement, denied the offence.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Three injured after Ivory Coast bound bus fell into a ditch Three injured after Ivory Coast bound bus fell into a ditch
Suspected terrorists arrested at Tema Port Suspected terrorists arrested at Tema Port
Commander in Chief sports stadium for Tamale- Akufo-Addo announces Commander in Chief sports stadium for Tamale- Akufo-Addo announces
Poisonous tilapia: Fishmongers secretly carted fish for 'koobi' Poisonous tilapia: Fishmongers secretly carted fish for 'koobi'
NABCO commissioning and other major news of the week NABCO commissioning and other major news of the week
NADMO warns public to be cautious when consuming tilapia NADMO warns public to be cautious when consuming tilapia

Recommended Videos

Mass tilapia death: Embargo on 2 Chinese farms at Asutuare Mass tilapia death: Embargo on 2 Chinese farms at Asutuare
Christians know God but are fools – Prophet Badu Kobi Christians know God but are fools – Prophet Badu Kobi
Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn



Top Articles

1 Four killed in fatal car accident in Nkawkawbullet
2 Afoko killed Adams Mahama - Prosecution chief tells courtbullet
3 Poisonous Chinese tilapia destroyed [Video]bullet
4 I had no idea of the judges murder in 1982 - Tsatsu Tsikatabullet
5 Highways Authority to begin arresting pedestrians who cross...bullet
6 Obengfo Hospital re-opens as clients troop in for servicesbullet
7 Commander in Chief sports stadium for Tamale- Akufo-Addo...bullet
8 Suspected terrorists arrested at Tema Portbullet
9 uniCredit customer turns banking hall into bedroom [Video]bullet
10 32-year-old man kills wife, child; 3 in critical...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
2 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
3 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
7 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
8 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
9 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
10 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one...bullet

Local

We're aiming to replicate China's development plan - Akufo-Addo
Gov't to purchase 135 Land Cruisers for army - Akufo-Addo
Nana Oye Lithur
Increase support for elderly - Nana Oye Lithur calls on gov't
President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
UN reappoints Nana Addo as Co-Chair of eminent persons to champion SDGs
Ghana Armed Forces
Don’t intimidate civilians – Akufo-Addo to soldiers
X
Advertisement