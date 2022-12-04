The vehicle with registration number AC 1469-22 is said to have lost control after it burst a tire after landing in a pothole resulting in the car somersaulting.
A/R: 11 in critical condition in a gory accident at Assin Nyankomase
Eleven persons on board a Hyundai Grace car are currently battling for their lives after they sustained varying degrees of injuries in a ghastly accident at the Assin Nyankomase-Brofoyedru stretch of the Kumasi Highway.
Recommended articles
The Assin Fosu Division of MTTD officers, led by Inspector Godwin Tsikata, swiftly moved to the scene to rescue passengers and initiate an investigation into the cause of the accident.
The accident scene has however been cleared with the damaged vehicle towed away to make way for vehicular movement.
Police, as part of their investigation, have visited the injured persons at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital who are currently receiving treatment.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh