A/R: DCE for Bosome Freho suspended amid alleged links to galamsey

There had been audio in circulation implicating the Chief Executive in illegal mining activities.

Some members of his Assembly had already called on President Akufo-Addo to take a serious look into the allegations.

President Akufo-Addo speaking with MMDCEs at a special meeting last week, indicated that Mr. Danso had been invited to defend himself against the charges.

The Bosome Freho DCE had been the subject of controversy after some of his assembly members tried to pass a vote of no confidence against him.