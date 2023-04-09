ADVERTISEMENT
A/R: Police arrest persons over attack on an officer in Kumawu

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Police have nabbed some persons in Effiduasi, Kumawu over an attack on a Police officer.

Police Arrest
A viral video circulating online saw three young men with a police officer engaging in a scuffle, The young men pinned down a uniformed police officer to the ground who was wielding a rifle.

The police officer had blood oozing from his nostrils and face.

Two uniformed police officers wielding rifles later appeared at the scene and tried to separate the scuffle.

The incident happened between Effiduase and Kumawu, however, the exact reason for the scuffle is unknown.

Meanwhile, Police have confirmed the incident and said they had begun investigations.

