The students, about 60 of them, were rushed to the Holy Child Hospital after they started complaining of stomach pains whiles some had diarrhea Thursday evening.

News of the events triggered fear among some parents, but the school authorities and the health officials say the situation is currently under control hence no cause for alarm.

Medical Superintendent for Holy Child Hospital, Sylvester Fameye, confirmed the case of food poisoning, adding that 15 students had to be admitted due to their condition while others were treated and discharged.

“We admitted about 60 students. They all came with complaints of diarrhoea and vomiting," he told Accra-based Citi FM.

He added: "From the history we took, they bought vegetable sauce that was stored in a refrigerator by one seller in the school.

"So the students who ate that vegetable sauce are those complaining. The situation has been curtailed; we have not recorded any casualty. All of them are stable.”