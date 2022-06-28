Arise Ghana protesters attacked our personnel with stones - Ghana Police Service

In a tweet, the Police said they went to the demonstration to protect the protesters, however, they rather turned to attack them.

“Attack on Police in the Ongoing Arise Ghana Demonstration. What a shame, we were there to protect you and ensure your safety, but you throw stones at us, injure and hurt us. This behaviour is unacceptable and must be condemned”, the police said.

Reports indicate that the demonstration turned bloody at the Adabraka overhead bridge near Kwame Nkrumah Circle when the protesters refused to use the approved route.

This led to an altercation that led to the police firing tear gas and the protesters throwing stones at them.

In a ruling yesterday, Accra High Court ordered that the demonstration shouldn’t go beyond 4pm.

According to the court presided over by Her Ladyship Comfort Kwasiwor Tasiame directed that the demonstration should commence at 8am with the demonstrators converging at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, moving through Farisco and TUC to the Independence Square.

The Court also effectively struck a balance between the competing directive of the Police for the demonstration to end at 3pm on Tuesday, and the desire of the organisers to run till 8:00pm.

The Ghana Police Service had gone to court seeking to restrain the organisers from embarking on the demonstration in the form and manner they had been planned.