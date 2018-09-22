Armed men gun down Chinese illegal miner

news

A Chinese national said to be engaged in illegal mining (galamsey) at Wassa Aborokyire Krobo in the Wassa Amenfi East District of the Western Region has been killed by armed gun men.

Lhun Mann was shot and killed after he approached the four gun men following warning shots.

The deceased was in a temporary accommodation with three other Chinese nationals when the incident happened.

The robbers, according to the police, ransacked their room and made away with Gh45,000 and mobile phone.

Wassa Akropong Police Commander, Superintendent Bright Boafo Kwabena, has told Accra-based Citi FM that investigations have commenced into the incident.

He explained: “This morning around 2:30am they saw about 4 armed men approach their accommodation so one of the them, Lhun Mann, who is now deceased, he approached the men who gave a warning shot, then the 4 men gunned down the man.

"The 4 men entered their rooms and ransacked the room and according to the other three surviving Chinese, the armed men made away with Gh45,000 and mobile phone.

“We went to the village about 2 or 3 hours journey from Wassa Akropong. We started the investigation and we picked the body to the Wassa Akropong morgue, and from the little investigation we made, they were about to start mining because they are not doing any other work there.

"They secured the site and they gathered resources to do the illegal mining in the typical village."