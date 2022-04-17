They robbed the church and bolted with the offering and thanksgiving.
Armed robbers attack church during watch night service and bolted with offering
A group of armed men attacked a church during the Good Friday festivity at a Church at Atwima Afrancho in the Ashanti Region.
Reports stated that the robbery left about five people injured including three children.
The heavily armed robbers stormed the church around 1:00 am while the Church was having a watch night on Easter Friday.
They took away phones and cash.
