Armed robbers attack church during watch night service and bolted with offering

Kojo Emmanuel

A group of armed men attacked a church during the Good Friday festivity at a Church at Atwima Afrancho in the Ashanti Region.

Robber
Robber

They robbed the church and bolted with the offering and thanksgiving.

Reports stated that the robbery left about five people injured including three children.

Church robbery
Church robbery Pulse Ghana

The heavily armed robbers stormed the church around 1:00 am while the Church was having a watch night on Easter Friday.

They took away phones and cash.

