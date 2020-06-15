According to the members of the Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold, NAM1 has refused to pay them monies owed them yet he is living lavishly.

The call comes after NAM1’s company, Zylofon Music signed a new artiste, Tiisha, at a lavish ceremony in Accra last week despite the fact that many customers of Menzgold have had their investments locked up.

The aggrieved customers are wondering why NAM1 is spending money signing new artistes when their members keep dying while some suffer strokes and heart attacks due to their inability to retrieve their locked-up funds, which amount to millions of dollars.

In a statement to the media, they said: "We are very much appalled by the bravado and the open disregard for the laws of the land seeing as NAM1 a man who has been slapped with 61 criminal charges including money laundering is still signing financial contracts and being escorted by macho men."

Aggrieved Menzgold customers storm NAM1's house

“If, indeed our laws are working, which we believe they are then we call on His excellency the president to order the office of national security to cause the arrest of NAM1 immediately without delay.”

“It is not surprising that NAM1, the father of Menzgold, Brew Marketing Consult, Payboy, Ivex Minerals, Metallica Refinery and 5G Gold have got enough money to spare and sign on artistes and go on a free-for-all spending while victims of Menzgold customers continue to die, suffer stroke and heart attacks and deaths as well as have their lives shattered just as a result of investing in Menzgold.