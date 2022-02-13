Arrested #FixTheCountry convener allegedly on a hunger strike

Taking to #FixTheCountry’s Facebook page on Saturday, February 12, member Felicity Nelson stated that the embattled Barker-Vormawor “has been on a hunger strike since he was accosted and detained yesterday, Friday, 11th February, 2022, by unidentified armed men”.

Felicity Nelson also disclosed that four other members were earlier picked up by the Ashaiman police but have since been released.

The police in a statement signed by Director-General, Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori and issued on Saturday, February 12, 2022, said the convener of pressure group #FixTheCountry Movement was arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command.

Mr Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor was arrested following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.

Earlier on Friday, February 11, the family and friends of the social activist alleged that he has been abducted for his criticism of the government.