According to a member of the youth group, Felicity Nelson, Mr. Baker-Vormawor has been given access to his lawyers; however, he has refused to eat since he was picked up by the police.
Arrested #FixTheCountry convener allegedly on a hunger strike
Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, the #FixTheCountry convener who is currently in police cells is on a hunger strike.
Taking to #FixTheCountry’s Facebook page on Saturday, February 12, member Felicity Nelson stated that the embattled Barker-Vormawor “has been on a hunger strike since he was accosted and detained yesterday, Friday, 11th February, 2022, by unidentified armed men”.
Felicity Nelson also disclosed that four other members were earlier picked up by the Ashaiman police but have since been released.
The police in a statement signed by Director-General, Public Affairs, DCOP Kwesi Ofori and issued on Saturday, February 12, 2022, said the convener of pressure group #FixTheCountry Movement was arrested by the Tema Regional Police Command.
Mr Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor was arrested following a post he allegedly made on a social media platform to the effect that he would stage a coup himself if the E-Levy Bill is passed by Parliament.
Earlier on Friday, February 11, the family and friends of the social activist alleged that he has been abducted for his criticism of the government.
“The last time his family and lawyers heard from him was at 5:29 pm at which point he informed them that some unidentified armed men had accosted him on his way into the arrival hall at [Kotoka International Airport] KIA,” a statement from #FixTheCountry Movement indicated.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh