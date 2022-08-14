Arrested persons have right to bail on holidays and weekends – Ghana Police Service

“We wish to state categorically that there is no such principle or rule that forbids the Police or clothe the Police with the authority not to grant bail at night. The Administration further wishes to state that BAIL is a constitutional right of arrested persons and can be granted at any time of the day, including holidays and weekends,” the statement reads in part.

The statement by the police was in response to claims by the Northern Regional NPP Chairman, Adam Bantima Samba, that it has a principle of not granting or administering bail at night.

READ ALSO: Chief sentenced to death by hanging for ordering the killing of boy accused of wizardry

The Service said that such a perception is born out of ignorance of the laws of the country, adding that it does not have the power to refuse bail to anyone in its custody who deserves it.

“The attention of the Police Administration has been drawn to a social media publication in which the Northern Regional NPP Chairman, Adam Bantima Samba is seen making a claim to the effect that he will make a record by breaking Police principle of not granting or administering bail at night.

“The statement made by Mr. Samba is erroneous and a clear demonstration of ignorance of the law on his part and the public should therefore treat it with the contempt it deserves,” the statement said.