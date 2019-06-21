The Asafohene reportedly destooled for breaching certain customs and traditions of the Ashanti Kingdom.

According to a report by Kingdom FM, the destooled chief flouted the Great Oath of Asanteman, which is one of the pillars of the Ashanti Kingdom.

He is reported to have disrespected his elders and also failed to perform his duties, contrary to Asante customs and traditions.

The Asafohene was reportedly found guilty of ten different charges and slapped with forty-five counts by his elders for his “autocracy”.

The final judgement of the destoolment was delivered at the Manhyia Palace on Thursday by the Asantehene himself.

Meanwhile, the report claims the Asantehene had previously warned the Asafohene on issues ranging from illegal sales of lands, destoolment and enstoolment of his sub-chiefs.

Having been enstooled in 2011, Asafohene, Akyamfour Kwame Akowuah III, served as the head of Akwamu Division of the Kumasi Traditional Council (KTC).