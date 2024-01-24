Asantehene directs Kumasi Traditional Council to discontinue Chairman Wontumi's case

He expressed anger at Bantamahene Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI for creating unnecessary tension ahead of Asante's 150th Sagrenti War anniversary and his 25th coronation celebration.

It seems the Asantehene prefers Manhyia and the golden stool to stay clear of partisan politics.

Earlier, Nana Kofi Owusu, the Chief Linguist of Otumfuo, instructed the NPP led by Justin Frimpong Kodua during a meeting on Monday, January 22, 2024, at the Manhyia Palace to present Chairman Wontumi before the Asanteman Council within a week.

Despite any health concerns, Wontumi is urged to appear in response to alleged derogatory comments made about Asanteman.

The NPP delegation, including Justin Frimpong Kodua and Henry Nana Boakye, sought leniency for Chairman Wontumi before the Asanteman Council.