The Asantehene clarified that Chairman Wontumi is his grandson, vowing not to allow any disrespect towards him, himself, or the Sika Dwa, reports by Modern Ghana stated.
Asantehene directs Kumasi Traditional Council to discontinue Chairman Wontumi's case
The Manhyia Palace has reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Asantehene, instructed the Kumasi Traditional Council to cease deliberations on the claimed disrespect from Chairman Wontumi towards the occupant of the golden stool, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
He expressed anger at Bantamahene Baffour Owusu Amankwatia VI for creating unnecessary tension ahead of Asante's 150th Sagrenti War anniversary and his 25th coronation celebration.
It seems the Asantehene prefers Manhyia and the golden stool to stay clear of partisan politics.
Earlier, Nana Kofi Owusu, the Chief Linguist of Otumfuo, instructed the NPP led by Justin Frimpong Kodua during a meeting on Monday, January 22, 2024, at the Manhyia Palace to present Chairman Wontumi before the Asanteman Council within a week.
Despite any health concerns, Wontumi is urged to appear in response to alleged derogatory comments made about Asanteman.
The NPP delegation, including Justin Frimpong Kodua and Henry Nana Boakye, sought leniency for Chairman Wontumi before the Asanteman Council.
Consequently, the Kumasi Traditional Council's meeting with Chairman Wontumi on January 29, 2024, has been canceled in light of these developments.
