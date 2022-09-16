Asantehene receives invitation for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

King of Ashanti, Otumfuo Osei TuTu II has recieved an invitation to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-serving British monarch in London.

Otumfuo's invitation was sent through the Ghana High Commission in the UK. By the invitation which includes his wife Lady Julia Osei Tutu, Otumfuo will attend the Queen’s Lying-In-State, the King’s Reception, the State Funeral Services and the Foreign Secretary’s Reception.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, Thursday at the Balmoral Castle in Scotland. A state funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022, after which she will be buried, on the report of the BBC.

According to British news outlet CNN, the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will have a list of special guests including many heads of state across the world.

Hitherto, the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese; New Zealand Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern; and Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, have all confirmed their participation in the funeral.

Sheikh Hasina,Prime Minister of Bangladesh, and the Sri Lankan president, Ranil Wickremesinghe, have also reportedly accepted invitations.

Concurrently, other world leaders who have confirmed they will be attending the state funeral include King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain, royal families of Norway, Sweden, and Denmark, Belgium’s King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, President of the United States of America, Joe Biden and the First Lady Jill Biden.

