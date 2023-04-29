ADVERTISEMENT
Asantehene to grace coronation of King Charles III

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II will on Saturday, May 6, join monarchs and leaders from across the globe at Westminster Abbey for the coronation of King Charles III and the Queen Consort.

A letter signed by Chief of Staff Kofi Badu from Manhyia Palace on Friday, April 28 said the Overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom will be accompanied by his wife, Lady Julia, to the UK royal event.

“Otumfuo Asantehene and Lady Julia will join monarchs and global leaders from across the globe who will assemble at Westminster Abbey for what is expected to be a feast of pageantry marking the first coronation in over 70 years,”

On Thursday, May 4, before the coronation on Saturday, May 6, the Asantehene and Lady Julia will be received by King Charles III, the oldest person to become a British monarch, in a private audience at Buckingham Palace as well as attend the King’s official reception for overseas guests on May 5, 2023.

King Charles ascended the British throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

