Asantehene to grace coronation of King Charles III

“Otumfuo Asantehene and Lady Julia will join monarchs and global leaders from across the globe who will assemble at Westminster Abbey for what is expected to be a feast of pageantry marking the first coronation in over 70 years,”

On Thursday, May 4, before the coronation on Saturday, May 6, the Asantehene and Lady Julia will be received by King Charles III, the oldest person to become a British monarch, in a private audience at Buckingham Palace as well as attend the King’s official reception for overseas guests on May 5, 2023.