Asawase police killings report submitted to the Vice President

The Commission tasked by the government to investigate the shooting of seven people by the police at Asawase have submitted their final to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The government set up the committee after the police and families of the deceased gave different versions of the circumstances that led to the killings.

A statement signed by Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, Minister of State at the Office of the Vice-President, said: “The Government wishes to have the matter resolved as soon possible.”



“We wish to once again express our condolences to the bereaved families and to assure that no effort will be spared to bring closure to this unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

In July, the Police Command in Kumasi announced that they have killed seven out of the eight armed robbers that attacked and killed their colleague in Manso Nkwanta.

The robbers attacked the bus the deceased officer, Lance Corporal Tieku was travelling on from Ayirebikrom to Manso Nkwanta and shot him.

The killings led to clashes between the youth in Asawase and the police command in Kumasi over what the youth termed as abuse of power by the police.

They accused the police of shooting 7 innocent guys whom the police described as armed robbers. The police alleged the deceased persons were suspected armed robbers who opened fire on them, an allegation the community members have been quick to dispute.