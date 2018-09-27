Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Asawase police killings report submitted to the Vice President


Findings Asawase police killings report submitted to the Vice President

A statement signed by Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, Minister of State at the Office of the Vice-President, said: “The Government wishes to have the matter resolved as soon possible.”

  • Published:
We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia play

We're filling your pockets with economic policies - Bawumia

The Commission tasked by the government to investigate the shooting of seven people by the police at Asawase have submitted their final to the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

The government set up the committee after the police and families of the deceased gave different versions of the circumstances that led to the killings.

A statement signed by Alhaji Abubakar Saddique Boniface, Minister of State at the Office of the Vice-President, said: “The Government wishes to have the matter resolved as soon possible.”

READ ALSO: Irate Zongo youth chase away IGP, Ministers in Kumasi

“We wish to once again express our condolences to the bereaved families and to assure that no effort will be spared to bring closure to this unfortunate incident,” the statement said.

In July, the Police Command in Kumasi announced that they have killed seven out of the eight armed robbers that attacked and killed their colleague in Manso Nkwanta.

The robbers attacked the bus the deceased officer, Lance Corporal Tieku was travelling on from Ayirebikrom to Manso Nkwanta and shot him.

play

 

The killings led to clashes between the youth in Asawase and the police command in Kumasi over what the youth termed as abuse of power by the police.

They accused the police of shooting 7 innocent guys whom the police described as armed robbers. The police alleged the deceased persons were suspected armed robbers who opened fire on them, an allegation the community members have been quick to dispute.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Opinion: Anas is fake and can be easily bribed - Nyaho Tamakloe Opinion Anas is fake and can be easily bribed - Nyaho Tamakloe
Special Prosecutor: 'My office has no legislation; I use common sense' - Amidu Special Prosecutor 'My office has no legislation; I use common sense' - Amidu
Expired Goods: NADMO stores manager suspended over distribution of expired items Expired Goods NADMO stores manager suspended over distribution of expired items
Foreign Aid: Nana Addo explains Ghana's numerous trade agreements with China Foreign Aid Nana Addo explains Ghana's numerous trade agreements with China
Expired Foods Saga: NADMO boss should be sacked for embarrassing Bawumia - Gabby Expired Foods Saga NADMO boss should be sacked for embarrassing Bawumia - Gabby
Police Charges: NDC MP Collins Dauda charged with abetment of assault Police Charges NDC MP Collins Dauda charged with abetment of assault

Recommended Videos

Local News: New changes in Police service Local News New changes in Police service
Local News: Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1 Local News Nam 1 hits back at Ibrah 1
Counselor Lutterodt: Thank God when your wife cheats on you - Controversial counselor Counselor Lutterodt Thank God when your wife cheats on you - Controversial counselor



Top Articles

1 Foreign Aid China, other international donors don’t love Ghana – Kufourbullet
2 Education ‘Double track’ teacher applicants to write aptitude testbullet
3 Spiritual Matters I have a personal relationship with Adam and Eve,...bullet
4 Assault Charge Court fines Obinim for assaulting teenagersbullet
5 Economic Hardships Social media users descend on Owusu Bempah...bullet
6 Power Struggle Citi FM's Sammens resigns as CEO of Coastal...bullet
7 Donor Support ‘Ghana can’t just get up and say no to aid’ -...bullet
8 Expired Goods NADMO admits expired food items were...bullet
9 Fatal Crash NDC MP Collins Dauda's vehicle kills 6bullet
10 Expired Foods Saga NADMO boss should be sacked for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
4 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
5 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
6 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
7 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
8 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
9 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

Justice VCRAC Crabbe
Last Journey Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe to be laid to rest October 4
Protest Residents block Minister from entering Tarkwa over bad roads
Honour Meet the winner of the 2018 BBC Komla Dumor Award
Parliament approves 4 justices for Supreme Court
Greenlight Parliament approves 4 justices for Supreme Court
X
Advertisement