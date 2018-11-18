news

Exactly a year ago today, Radio Presenter of Asempa 94.7 FM, Kwadwo Asare Baffour Acheampong, also known as KABA, died at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital.

The Eko Sii Sen host passed away during the early hours of Saturday, November 18, 2017.

READ ALSO: Kaneshie building collapses: one feared trapped

KABA has been with Asempa FM since 2008. Prior to joining the Multimedia Group, KABA had worked with Top Radio from 2004 – 2008.

The broadcaster was a trained teacher at the University of Cape Coast after which he moved to the Ghana Institute of Journalism for Communications Studies.

He later enrolled at the University of Ghana to study Political Science. KABA had also hosted Adom TV’s morning Show on Multi TV.

The ace broadcaster, was among a group of selected senior journalists, who joined the President at the Flagstaff House this year, to ask him questions about critical national issues.

He married Valentina Ofori Afriyie [in June 2016], a staff of Accra based Class FM, who had moved from Radio Gold.