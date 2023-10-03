The protesters blocked some major highways in the area to vent their displeasure at the government for not fixing their roads.
Ashaiman residents stage a massive demonstration over poor roads in their community
Residents of Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region have taken to the streets to protest against the bad road network in the community.
The residents say they are fed up with government's empty promises of fixing the road.
The protesters have blocked the Ashaiman traffic intersection which connects Ashaiman to parts of Tema, Adjei Kojo, Oyibi-Somanya road and Ashaiman roundabout connecting Ashaiman to the Tema-Akosombo highway.
Some residents have been calling on the MCE for the area, Albert Boakye Okyere, to as a matter of urgency begin works on the road.
