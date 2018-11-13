Pulse.com.gh logo
Ashanti region: 'Disappointed' nurses mob Mahama

Former President John Mahama was mobbed by nurses in the Ashanti region.

Mahama is on a campaign tour in the region to interact with delegates of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Earlier, he promised to create more jobs for nurses and other health workers if he is elected as president again.

Mahama said his government had the intention to build health facilities in every district so as to create room for more nurses and other health workers to be employed.

That intention, he noted, was not understood very well by the nurses, thus, leading to agitations and protests against his government at the time he was in office.

He revealed that the next NDC government would, therefore, dialogue with the nurses about the best way forward in achieving that goal.

He said his government will continue with the expansion of health facilities to accommodate all nurses should he return to office.

Kojo Emmanuel

Kojo Emmanuel Reporter - Pulse. Category Editor for Politics and Campus. I love writing because the pen is mightier than the sword.

