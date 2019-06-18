The incident happened on Saturday, with the suspect identified as Joseph Appiah, popularly called Kojo Appiah.

Appiah attempted the kidnap at Nyinahin Baniekrom in the Atwima Mponua district of the Ashanti Region.

His intentions were, however, foiled by locals who apprehended him and subsequently handed him to the Nyinahin police.

Narrating the incident, the Unit Committee Chairman of Baniekrom, Dabo Francis, said the locals acted after getting suspicious.

He explained that they got suspicious after hearing the screams of some children who were crying and shouting that the suspect had abducted their two siblings and taken them into the bush.

According to him, the youth of the town organised themselves and gave the suspect a hot chase after an announcement of the kidnapping was made at the Community Information Centre.

Mr. Dabo said the suspect abandoned the children and attempted to escape upon noticing that an alarm had been blown on him.

However, the locals traced and found him, before late handing him over to the police to be prosecuted.

The rescued children, aged three and four years, have since been handed over to their parents, Mr. Dabo added.