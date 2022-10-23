RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ashanti Region: One armed robber shot dead; police on a manhunt for accomplice

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Police in the Ashanti Region are on a manhunt for a suspect in an armed robbery attack at Suame Magazine.

Police say they launched a special anti-robbery operation following intelligence that an armed robbery gang was planning an attack on the cluster of banks in the Suame Magazine and Maakro enclaves in Kumasi.

The armed robber and his accomplice who were on motorbikes attacked a

customer who had stepped out of a bank at Maakro, carrying a brown envelope.

The robbers attacked the bank customer and snatched the envelope amidst the firing of guns.

According to the Police, the rear windscreen and the left door glass of a Daewoo Matiz saloon car which was parked on the bank premises were hit during the shooting.

“The Police, who had mounted surveillance in the area, responded to the situation by firing at the armed robbers and succeeded in hitting the pillion rider who fell off the motorbike. However, the rider who also sustained gunshot wounds managed to escape.”

One of the police officers was shot by the armed robbers during the exchange of fire and sustained a gunshot wound to his right hip.

Both the injured officer and the suspect were rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical attention.

The suspect was, however, pronounced dead on arrival.

The body of the deceased suspect has been deposited at the morgue for preservation, identification, and autopsy.

“Efforts are underway to get his accomplice arrested to face justice,” police added in a statement.

The Police are thus appealing to the public especially those who run health facilities within the Kumasi Metropolis and its environs to report any person seeking medical attention with a gunshot wound, for prompt police action.

It also commended all the officers who took part in the operation “and also wish our injured colleague a speedy recovery.”

