Ashanti Region: Poor infrastructure crippling education at Bantama over deathtrap classroom

The school built in 1940 which has not seen any major renovation has terribly deteriorated and has become a death trap.

Teachers and the head teachers of the school have no option but to monitor the movements of the pupils from playing close to the weakest part of the structures.

The school structure needs urgent rehabilitation to avoid any disaster as parts of the roof have been ripped off with some pieces hanging.

With the several complaints channeled to the necessary authorities, the Chairman of the School Management Committee, Peter Akwasi Peprah Gyamfi said none has yielded results.