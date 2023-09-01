ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ashanti Region: Poor infrastructure crippling education at Bantama over deathtrap classroom

Emmanuel Tornyi

The lives of pupils and teachers of the State M/A Primary School situated at Bantama in the Kumasi Metropolis in the Ashanti Region are under serious threat as academic work is conducted in an old ramshackle building.

Classroom
Classroom

The deep cracks in the walls of the structure pose a great danger to the pupils.

Recommended articles

The school built in 1940 which has not seen any major renovation has terribly deteriorated and has become a death trap.

Teachers and the head teachers of the school have no option but to monitor the movements of the pupils from playing close to the weakest part of the structures.

The school structure needs urgent rehabilitation to avoid any disaster as parts of the roof have been ripped off with some pieces hanging.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the several complaints channeled to the necessary authorities, the Chairman of the School Management Committee, Peter Akwasi Peprah Gyamfi said none has yielded results.

Gyamfi fears the building structure could collapse in no time, and, therefore, appealed to the government to swiftly intervene to prevent any unforeseen disaster.

Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kennedy Agyapong

"I feel proud and motivated by your unwavering support" - Ken Agyapong expresses gratitude

Female student goes partially blind after slap by Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster

Nkwatia Presby SHS headmaster who slapped student relieved of his duties

kasoa, Cape Coast accident

Kasoa-Cape Coast road crash leaves 8 feared dead

Top 5 Contenders

NPP Special Delegates Conference: Narrowing down the top 5 contenders, who makes the final cut