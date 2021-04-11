Ashanti Region: Pregnant mother, kids, husband burnt to death in fire accident

According to the Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for the area, Edward Oduro Nsiah, eight people were in the house but four were able to escape during the fire outbreak.

He said the entire eight-room apartment was burnt to ashes.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but the Ghana National Fire Service has commenced investigations into the disaster.

The four survivors have been admitted to the St. Martins Hospital at Agroyesum.