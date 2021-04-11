RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Ashanti Region: Pregnant mother, kids, husband burnt to death in fire accident

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

A pregnant mother of two children together with her husband have all died in a fire disaster.

File photo

Pulse Ghana

The incident, reports stated occurred at Manso Aponoapon in the Amansie South District in the Ashanti Region on Saturday, April 10, 2021, at about 11:30 pm.

Recommended articles

The pregnant mother has been identified as Esther Kobina and the husband identified as Kofi Owusu.

The pregnant woman and the family perished in the fire disaster in an apartment complex housing eight people.

They were said to have died from burns and suffocation from the fire.

According to the Director of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) for the area, Edward Oduro Nsiah, eight people were in the house but four were able to escape during the fire outbreak.

He said the entire eight-room apartment was burnt to ashes.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but the Ghana National Fire Service has commenced investigations into the disaster.

The four survivors have been admitted to the St. Martins Hospital at Agroyesum.

The bodies of the deceased have also been deposited at the same hospital morgue.

Authors:

Kojo Emmanuel

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

These are 5 top signs of fake love in a relationship

Couple & guests spend wedding night sitting outside as punishment for breaking Covid-19 rules

My sons are womanisers - Afia Schwarzenegger reveals (VIDEO)

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

Bob Pixel, Stonebwoy, Adina and all winners from Entertainment Achievement Awards 2021

Confidence Haugen dazzles in a sparkly green sheer dress for her star-studded 47th birthday celebration

“We’re just maltreating women in the name of polygamy” – Sheikh Tawfik to Muslim men

Trending

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

Here's why you probably shouldn't be drinking Palm Wine

4 home remedies for vaginal yeast infection

Panty

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

African Couple Cooking