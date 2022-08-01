Residents jubilate as police station is locked for non-payment of rent

Residents who trooped to the police station to report were disappointed.

Reports stated that the daily activities at the police station have since been halted due to the closure.

The Assembly member for CPC Electoral Area, Kwaku Appiah speaking on Kumasi-based Akoma FM said "the police station has been operational for over thirty years and it has been housed in the said home at CPC by the same landlord so the police administration was served notice of eviction some three years ago and little did we know that the deadline of the eviction was ending of July 2022."

He appealed to the police administration in the region for swift intervention to establish an office station at CPC to help fight crime in the area.

Already, some residents have, however, jubilated over the locked-up police station.

Pulse Ghana

It will be recalled that a man in his 40s suspected to be a thief has been allegedly lynched at Krofrom CPC on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The suspect was chased and lynched after allegedly stealing from a house in the area.

The Assembly Member Kwaku Appiah, said he had the information and rushed to the area to find the yet-to-identified man dead.

He stated that he reported the case to the Tafo-Pankrono police and conveyed the body to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation and identification.