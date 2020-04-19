COP Kwasi Mensah Duku disclosed that 144 people have been arrested in the Ashanti Region who would be put before the court indicating that the law would not spare anyone who flouts it.

"We are not in normal time so we would inconvenience many people we must abide by the lockdown directive. We should also obey the social distancing protocol," COP Duku said.

COP Duku noted that the fight against COVID-19 in the region and the rest of the country is a collective responsibility.

He called on opinion leaders including Chiefs, Queen mothers, and Assembly Members to support the security agencies to ensure that people comply with the lockdown directive.

He also urged people who have evidence against Police personnel extorting money from people to report to his outfit.