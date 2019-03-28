The suspects kidnapped the boy and demanded a ransom of $3,000 from his grandmother.

The suspects are Mannaseh Fumey, 29; a security man and Charles Appiah, 38; unemployed.

Their accomplice, known as Felix, is currently on the run.

ASP Godwin Ahianyo, the Ashanti regional Public Relations Officer speaking to the media said on March 13, 2019, the two suspects who live in the same vicinity with the victim and their accomplice, planned to kidnap the teenager.

READ MORE: Takoradi: Another girl kidnapped in Tanokrom

According to him, the suspects and the victim and exchanged contacts after promising to get him a smartphone and a laptop.

He added that on March 24, 2019, Felix invited the victim to the KNUST Junction, apparently for the smartphone and the laptop. They chloroformed him and drove off with him in a waiting Toyota Corolla to Apatrapa, where the victim was kept in a building.

He said after gaining consciousness on March 25, 2019, Felix took the teenager's grandmother's phone number, called her and demanded a ransom of $3,000 and on the on next day, the victim, who was tied with a rope and abandoned in the secluded building, managed to cut himself free and shouted for help.

READ ALSO: Charms, ammunition recovered from kidnappers

This, he said, drew the attention of a passerby, who informed the Tanoso police leading to his rescue which later led to the arrest of Manasseh and Charles Appiah.