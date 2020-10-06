According to him, Mr. Amewu’s only flaw is his association with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Mr. Amewu is seeking to become the Member of Parliament for the Hohoe Constituency in the Volta region.

The Hohoe seat is currently held by the NDC’s Bernice Heloo, who is also seeking re-election in the December polls.

General Secretary OF NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Speaking to some part supporters in Wli and Hohoe Zongo in the Hohoe Constituency, Mr. Nketia said Mr. Amewu deserves to go to heaven for his good deeds and not Parliament.

“I know Amewu very well and he is from this town, but whatever good he has done as an individual can never change policies of the Akufo-Addo’s government. He will go to Heaven because of his good deeds. He will not go to Parliament,” he said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

“He is my friend so, don’t insult him. What we want is to convince him to come and join the NDC, his government believes in prosperity for few family and friends, so, even if you are in his government, you could be helped to become rich, but not same as helping your community to also become rich.”

The NDC General Secretary further urged the residents to stick with the party, insisting changing political parties does not encourage development.

John Peter Amewu

“I don’t think that changing political parties has ever helped any community in Ghana. You are better off staying with your party by voting for the Presidential and Parliamentary candidates in the elections.

“You all know we have been under this government for close to four years or so, and you don’t need anybody to tell you how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) governs. You may have a very good person, who is your brother in NPP but he alone cannot change the NPP policies,” Mr. Nketia added.