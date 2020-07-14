The NDC General Secretary was ridiculed after he claimed the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of his party.

Mr. Nketia told the press that the NDC’s key reliefs had been granted by the court to allow the existing voter ID card to be used during the voter registration exercise.

Asiedu Nketia

However, his claims turned out to be misleading, as the Court gave the EC the go-ahead to exclude the existing voter ID from its list of acceptable identification documents.

Speaking to Accra-based Onua FM, Mr. Nketia said he stands by his interpretation of the ruling, insisting there was no clarity.

“Yes, I still stand my ground that there was no clarity to the Supreme Court ruling as far as I am concerned but they ruled that there should not be any related suit in future,” he said, as quoted by 3news.

“This is even unheard of in a democracy that even before you file a case, a judge has already given judgement on your intentions.”

The NDC General Secretary noted that the case was about the rights accrued by a citizen of Ghana based on eligibility granted by previous voter registrations.

To this end, he said, if the Supreme Court says one cannot be dispossessed of that accrued rights, then it means his interpretation is correct.