Asking Ken Ofori-Atta to resign is not reasonable – Mireku Duker

Mr. Duker, who is also the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa Nsuaem said the Ghanaian economy performed well in 2018 and 2019 and it was Ofori-Atta who championed it.

He touted some achievements of Ken Ofori-Atta pre-COVID era stressing he was commended for his great management of the finances of the country.

"In 2017, what was the nature of our economy? All over the world, they commended Ghana about how our economy was progressing in 2017 including 2018. All over the world, in Africa, when you looked at how our economy was growing, he was being commended . . . If 2017, he did well. 2018, he performed better and in 2019 as well till we were hit by this global crisis that we all admit . . . now we are blaming the Finance Minister. I don't understand it," he said.

Hon. Mireku Duker chastised the critics stressing "it's for them to tell who should become the Finance Minister" of the country.

The Minority in Parliament recently filed a motion to have the Finance Minister removed from office.

The NDC MPs have gathered at least 100 signatures within its fold to commence a vote of censure proceedings against Ofori-Atta.

The motion if admitted by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, would invoke Article 82 of the 1992 Constitution that provides the grounds on which a minister or a deputy could be removed from office.

Pulse Ghana

By this, the Minority needed at least 92 signatories to commence the process.

Ofori-Atta would be the second minister of state such action may be taken against the Minority after a similar removal process, which was still pending before the House, was brought against the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu.

The Minority has in the recent past been calling for the removal of the Minister of Finance, following the decision of the country to resort to the International Monetary Fund for a bailout.