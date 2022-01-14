Asking teachers to resign over poor conditions of service is stupid - Prof. Gyampo

In a post on Facebook, the famous lecturer said he is not sure any sane person will suggest resignation as a solution to demands for good working conditions.

“Telling teachers that if they aren’t happy with their conditions of service, they should resign, is the most foolish talk that can only proceed from the buccal cavity of a small-minded person who couldn’t fully benefit from formal education”, he wrote.

Pulse Ghana

His comments comes after the Head of Public Affairs at the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Mr. Ankrah said UTAG members should resign if their condition of service is poor.

Speaking on Accra-based 3FM on Thursday, Mr. Ankrah said members of the University Teachers Association (UTAG), who are currently on strike cannot continue with the industrial action if they want to enter into meaningful negotiations, towards an amicable resolution of the matter.

According to Mr. Ankrah, if the disgruntled lecturers are unhappy with their conditions of service, they should resign.