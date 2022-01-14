He said those making such arguments in relation to the nationwide strike by the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) lack sense.
Asking teachers to resign over poor conditions of service is stupid - Prof. Gyampo
Professor Ransford Gyampo, a lecturer at the University of Ghana has described suggestions that teachers should resign over poor conditions of service as malarkey.
In a post on Facebook, the famous lecturer said he is not sure any sane person will suggest resignation as a solution to demands for good working conditions.
“Telling teachers that if they aren’t happy with their conditions of service, they should resign, is the most foolish talk that can only proceed from the buccal cavity of a small-minded person who couldn’t fully benefit from formal education”, he wrote.
His comments comes after the Head of Public Affairs at the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC), Mr. Ankrah said UTAG members should resign if their condition of service is poor.
Speaking on Accra-based 3FM on Thursday, Mr. Ankrah said members of the University Teachers Association (UTAG), who are currently on strike cannot continue with the industrial action if they want to enter into meaningful negotiations, towards an amicable resolution of the matter.
According to Mr. Ankrah, if the disgruntled lecturers are unhappy with their conditions of service, they should resign.
“You cannot negotiate while you’re on strike so they must call off the strike before they can engage. That is what the Labour Commission will recommend per the law. If the employee is not happy with anything, the best thing is to resign”, Mr. Laryea said.
