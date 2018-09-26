Pulse.com.gh logo
Court fines Obinim for assaulting teenagers


  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bishop Obinim play

Bishop Obinim

The founder of the International God's Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim and his two associate pastors have been sentenced to a total of GH¢12,000 fine for causing physical abuse to two teenagers, contrary to section 4 of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) Act.

They pleaded guilty with explanation and face six months in jail if they default in payment.

The court ordered the accused persons to sign a bond of good behaviour for the next 12 months, having fined them GH¢4,000 each.

READ MORE: Obinim charged with physical assault

His lawyer said "We are satisfied and the court has done justice to the case. My client has learnt his lessons."

play

 

In 2016, the controversial pastor who was angered by the couple's amorous activity which has led to a pregnancy took the law into his hands and lashed the young man on his bare back before turning to the girl flogging her mercilessly with a belt in the full glare of his congregation.

Throughout the punishment, Obinim is heard questioning the jobless youngman why he got the girl pregnant when he has no finances for her upkeep and the upbringing of the unborn child.

The girl who was unable to stand the flogging attempts to escape, but she was held by henchmen of the Bishop to enable the bishop mete out more beatings.

READ MORE: Obinim in verbal exchange with accuser in flogging case

After subjecting the two to severe flogging for several minutes, Obinim orders his junior pastors to remove their belts and subject the couple to more flogging.

play

Watch video below:

