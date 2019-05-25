He was arrested Friday morning after a fierce gun battle with security forces who stormed the Konkomba village upon a tipped off.

A number of the firearms were seized by the security forces and the assemblyman detained at the Chereponi police station.

Images of the alleged gun battle seen by Starr News show an official vehicle of the Chereponi District Chief Executive (DCE) riddled with bullets. The Vehicle was used in the operation. The DCE was not personally part of the mission.

Security sources, confirming the arrest to Starr News claimed “pressure is mounting from above” for the assemblyman to be released.

The incident occurred as the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, led a top-notch delegation to the area for a crucial ceasefire engagement with the feuding locals.

The delegation includes both National and Regional leaders of Anufors and Konkombas, members of the Northern and North East regional security councils.

Clashes between the two tribes over land have intensified for nearly a week now with nearly 30 people dead.

Credit: Starrfm.com.gh