Assin Fosu College: Snake bite genitals of student in disused KVIP toilet – Management

It stated that "Such sensational and unprofessional conduct by media houses which deliberately distort information to misinform the public and cause unnecessary fear and panic ought to be condemned and checked by the regulatory bodies."

The management noted that the students had been advised against using the KVIP facility after a Municipal Engineer advised that the toilet is not safe for use but some students continue to use the closed KVIP toilet.

"This notwithstanding, some students have continued to use the closed KVIP toilet, on the blind side of Management. It was during one of such attempts to use the closed KVIP toilet that the unfortunate student encountered the snake while he was easing himself," the school authorities noted.

On Friday, May 13, 2022, Pulse.com.gh reported that a level 300 student at the Assin Fosu College of Education is recovering at the hospital after a snake latched its fangs onto his testicles whiles using the toilet.

Pulse Ghana

The young man stood on his feet after feeling a pinch in his testicles only to find the snake curled up when he went to the toilet.

A colleague of the victim, Alfred Amoh said his friend received the non-venomous strike while attending nature’s call in an abandoned toilet facility on campus.

He narrated to Accra-based Adom FM that despite the availability of an ultra-modern toilet facility in the school, some of the students prefer to use the old latrine.