He said this is due to his disobedience of a court order which barred him from holding himself as Member of Parliament for the constituency.

The decision also prohibited him to register as MP-elect and take part in the election of a Speaker of Parliament on January 7.

Mr. Dame said the MP action is an affront to the court’s directive and lawyers for the plaintiff should bring the matter up in court.

In an interview on Accra based Citi FM, the lawyer said: “Clearly, if a person acts in violation of a court order and if a person acts in woeful disregard of the authority of a court, it is something that is in contempt of court. But of course, whether the contempt will be followed or not, is for the lawyers who were involved in the matter to take the necessary decision, and it is up to them to pursue the issue of contempt.”

A Cape Coast High Court on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, granted an injunction restraining Mr. Quayson, from being sworn-in into the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The injunction was granted in a case filed by one Michael Ankomah-Nimfa of Assin Bereku who claims Mr. Quayson holds dual citizenship of Ghana and Canada.

Richard Quayson

On January 7, Members of Parliament elected Alban Bagbin to be the Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic.

Mr. Bagbin, who is a stalwart of the NDC, was historically elected the Speaker of the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The former Nadowli Kaleo MP beat off competition from NPP nominee, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye.

This is the first time in Ghana’s history that a candidate from the opposition party has been elected Speaker of Parliament.