Assin North MP’s case adjourned indefinitely by the Supreme Court

It has however granted permission to Mr. Quayson, to file written submissions supporting his motion to strike out the writ seeking constitutional interpretation within 14 days from today, Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

Lead Counsel for Mr. Quayson, Tsatsu Tsikata told the Court that the written submission will assist the court with authorities, particularly with binding decisions relative to their motion to strike out the writ.

Lawyers for Michael Ankoma-Nimfah, the Electoral Commission, and the Attorney-General did not have any objections to the motion.

Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, the Plaintiff, the Electoral Commission as 2nd Respondent, and the Attorney-General as 3rd Respondent, also have fourteen (14) days within which to file their responses upon receipt of the written submissions.

The Cape Coast High Court in the Central Region had declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Assin North Constituency as null and void because Mr. Quayson breached the provisions of the constitution with regard to dual citizenship.

Mr. Quayson subsequently appealed the judgment, at the Court of Appeal in Cape Coast.

Quayson described the petitioner's case as "blatant forum shopping" and should not be countenanced by the Supreme Court.